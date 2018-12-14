Templemore Baths to get a new lease of life thanks to £5m funding boost

The old Templemore Baths building in east Belfast is to be transformed into a modern leisure and fitness facility, thanks to a £5 million investment from National Lottery.

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) has confirmed the funding award in support of Belfast City Council’s plans to breathe new life into the last surviving Victorian baths in Ireland.

The disused pool at Templemore Baths.

The project, which is likely to cost £17m in total, will blend the old and the new, conserving the building’s historic features and connecting users to its important social history whilst providing upgraded leisure facilities including a new 25 metre swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym.

Announcing the award, Head of HLF Northern Ireland, Paul Mullan, said: “Templemore Baths has a special place in the heart of the local community and it is wonderful to be involved in this fantastic project.

“Thanks to National Lottery players this £5m investment will help to conserve this historic building and ensure it continues to be a valued and vital resource for the people of Belfast for many generations to come.”

Welcoming the grant allocation, Alderman Jim Rodgers, chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this funding by the Heritage Lottery Fund towards the restoration and redevelopment of Templemore Baths.

“The combined £17 million investment will have the dual benefit of restoring this iconic building to its former glory and allowing us to deliver our ambitious programme of improvements to leisure provision in Belfast.”

Templemore Baths was the last in a series of public baths to open throughout Belfast in the late 19th century.

It provided washing and sanitary facilities for families who came to live in the area, attracted by the development of Harland and Wolff shipyard and other engineering enterprises in the east of the city.