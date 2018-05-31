Temporary steps ‘erected without physical damage’ to Carrickfergus Castle

Temporary steps have been installed as work continues to develop improved access arrangements to Carrickfergus Castle.

The Department for Communities moved to assured the public over the structure at the visitor attraction after questions were raised via social media.

The archaeological excavation at the front of the present ramp, carried out earlier this year, provided important information about some of the features the department knows are buried there, such as the large pit outside the castle doors.

The excavation, the department added, also provided essential information about the impact of other works there in the past 70 years or so. It also revealed that, for any future construction works, temporary arrangements to maintain public access will be essential.

If the ramp needs to be closed or dismantled an alternative means of access and escape from the site will be needed.

Iain Greenway, director of Historic Environment Division at the Department for Communities, said: “The temporary scaffold steps that have been erected at the entrance are intended to provide continuing safe public access.

“They are being tested over the coming months to provide solutions around access to the castle, if future works are conducted at the ramp.

“These steps are not a permanent structure; they have been erected without physical damage to the castle, and can be removed without trace once works to the ramp and entrance have been completed.”

The castle remains open, however, visitors are advised by the department to be mindful of the ongoing works.