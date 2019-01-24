Ten great things to do

Mike Denver Big Band Friday Night Country Music, Lola's Silverbirch Hotel Omagh, February 8'Country music legend Mike Denver will be bringing his Big Band Friday Night Country Music show to the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh, much to the delight of his loyal fans. Tickets for the show are priced �12. You can also enjoy a four course dinner for �35pp, which includes your ticket to the show. Contact 028 8224 2520 to book.

