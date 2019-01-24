Ten great things to do

Are you looking for something to do next month? Wonder what is happening across the country?
Check out our top ten suggestions of things to do all over Northern Ireland.
Ulster Orchestra, Guildhall Londonderry, February 7'The Ulster Orchestra Londonderry concert series continues with music inspired by Bach, opening with Bach's Ricercar, a six-voice fugue from The Musical Offering, beautifully arranged by Webern. Brahms's Fourth Symphony sees him draw heavily on his fascination with Bach and the Baroque era. Schoenberg's Verkl�rte Nacht is partly inspired by Brahms, partly by Wagner, and is full of passionate melody.
The Suitcase, Market Place Theatre Armagh, February 8'Moving between the present day and 20th century Europe's darkest period, the play is a hymn to the redemptive power of art and a life-affirming human drama. Winner of the Audience Award at the 2015 Belfast International Arts Festival. This event takes place in the Studio Theatre with an unreserved, tiered seating layout. Tickets, priced �10/8 conc are on sale from the theatre box office.
Mike Denver Big Band Friday Night Country Music, Lola's Silverbirch Hotel Omagh, February 8'Country music legend Mike Denver will be bringing his Big Band Friday Night Country Music show to the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh, much to the delight of his loyal fans. Tickets for the show are priced �12. You can also enjoy a four course dinner for �35pp, which includes your ticket to the show. Contact 028 8224 2520 to book.
Live Music Nights, Bushmills Inn, February 2'Rich in history and still lit by gas light, the Bushmills Inn Gas Bar is the perfect setting for a night out. Relax in cosy surroundings and chose a seat at the open fire or a secluded corner snug. 'The Gas Bar offers the ideal cosy atmosphere to relax and enjoy live music. Featuring weekly traditional Irish music sessions throughout the year with the renowned resident band 'Scad the Beggars' ' every Saturday, 8.30pm to late.