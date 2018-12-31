Ten well known people who passed away in 2018 As we begin to welcome in 2019 it's important to look back at the year that was 2018 and reflect on those we said goodbye to. Here are 10 well known people with connections to Northern Ireland who sadly passed away in 2018. 1. Mairead O'Neill The 21 year-old Belfast model passed away in October; 10 months after the death of her mother. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Tom McBride a.k.a. 'Big Tom' Irish country music legend, 'Big Tom', who was born in Monaghan, passed away in April at the age of 81. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. William Dunlop The Ballymoney born, motorcycle racing legend, William Dunlop, sadly lost his life after a crash during practice at the 2018 Skerries 100 Road Races in Co. Dublin. William was 32 years-old when he died. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Arthur Stewart Arthur Stewart earned himself four international caps for Northern Ireland but it was with Irish League side, Glentoran, he made his name. Arthur was 76 years-old when he passed away in March. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3