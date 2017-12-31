Thank you to all those who helped after Portstewart fire

I wish to express publically my sincere thanks to the members of the fire service and the PSNI who attended the fire at Agherton Grange, Portstewart on Boxing night.

As someone who has family living there the professionalism, care and consideration shown by both services was exemplary and a reminder of the high quality service they provide to our community.

I want to pay special thanks to the two PSNI officers who carried my mother, in her wheelchair, downstairs to safety.

I do not know these two gentlemen’s identity but I hope they will take this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of gratitude from my family for what they did for us, specifically my mother and the entire population of Agherton Grange in general.

The fire service – who are mainly part time – displayed all the characteristics of professionalism and bravery that we expect but sadly receives very little thanks.

I hope this letter will go some way to prove the work they do is greatly appreciated.

Letter to the editor

It would also be very remiss of me not to mention the small staff of Agherton Grange who without any thought, attended the scene to ensure everyone had a kind word and reassurance.

The site manager, who was under incredible strain, still ensuring that the emergency plan was followed and everyone accounted for.

Finally a word of gratitude to the Rev Richard Gregg and the congregation of Burnside Presbyterian Church who opened the church hall and supplied everybody with tea, coffee, food and blankets.

This is a true example of practical Christianity and was greatly appreciated by residents and family members.

David Gilmour, Coleraine