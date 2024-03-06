Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been named as Caolan Devlin – he was the driver of a BMW which was involved in the collision on the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley shortly before 7:25pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.25pm on Tuesday evening, 5th March of a collision involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured."

A post from Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG said: “Coalisland Fianna CLG sends its deepest sympathies to the Devlin family on the sudden and shocking passing of former player Caolan Devlin.

"Caolan is son to Gerard and Margaret Devlin and brother to Niall.

" At tragic and difficult times like this, we need to stand by Caolan's parents, brother, friends, and entire family circle through the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Devlin family at this difficult time. Funeral and wake arrangements will follow later today.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The victim is also the older brother of Tyrone GAA star Niall Devlin.

Police said on Wednesday morning that the A5 remains closed and local diversions are in place.They have appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage to contact them.

Another message from Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys GAC says: “Derrylaughan Kevin Barry’s GAC wishes to express its profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Caolan Devlin.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Devlin family and to our fellow Gaels at Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG during this very difficult time.

Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has offered his condolences to the family of the man killed on the A5 on Tuesday evening.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “I’d like to offer my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the young man who tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening.

"This is the worst possible news to wake up to and my thoughts and prayers are with them as they come to terms with this loss.

"The local community will also be reeling at the loss of yet another young life on this road, but I know they will do everything they can to support those affected.

“This is another terrible reminder of the urgent need to upgrade the A5 road.

"Nearly 50 people have lost their lives on this road in recent years and today another family have been plunged into unimaginable grief.

" There can be no more delays, no more objections, this road upgrade must be delivered to keep everyone in this area and everyone who travels on this road safe.

“My thoughts are also with the emergency services who responded to this incident and who work hard every day to keep people safe in our communities.