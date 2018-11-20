The Coca-cola truck is coming to Northern Ireland this Christmas

Holidays are coming! The Coca-cola truck synonymous with the arrival of Christmas is set to visit Northern Ireland this December.

Dates for the visit of the unmistakably red and fairy-light clad lorry have now been confirmed with visits planned for both Belfast and Londonderry.

The truck will be joined by a travelling winter wonderland and, of course, a colossal supply of Coca-cola's most famous products. Festive revellers will also be able to purchase a range of Christmas themed merchandise.

Keeping with the spirit of the season all proceeds raised by the visit of the truck will go to charity Saint Vincent de Paul.

This year, as well as celebrating the magic that the Coca-Cola Truck Tour brings to Christmas, each Truck Tour stop will encourage consumers to recycle their cans, in line with Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste global commitment to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by the year 2030.

Sharing festive goodwill

Paul Diver, National Account Manager for Northern Ireland said of the truck's visit: "Christmas is an immensely important time for shoppers and retailers alike, and we are so proud that Coca‑Cola remains a cornerstone of the season, igniting a sense of joy and happiness in so many."

Country Manager Petre Sandru added: “Christmas is all about sharing festive goodwill with friends and loved ones. We can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer with the return of our iconic red truck.”

Northern Ireland Coca-cola tour dates

Friday December 14: SSE Odyssey, Belfast

Saturday December 15: Foyleside SC, Londonderry