The Franciscan singer Friar Alessandro to perform alongside Belfast’s legal choir at St Anne’s Cathedral next week

A choir made up of barristers, solicitors, judges and legal students will sing its annual Christmas concert in St Anne’s Cathedral next week.

The Pro Bono Choir event, on Wednesday at 7.30pm, will also feature a number of special guest performers, including the tenor Friar Alessandro, a Franciscan Friar who has produced two albums of religious music that celebrate the festive season.

Father Liam Lawton, a singing priest, and the barrister and baritone Karl McGuckian will also be performing.

The Pro Bono choir was formed in 2010 and has sung in locations including the Great Hall of the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

Last year it raised more than £5,000 in aid of charities chosen by the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland.

Joe Rice, the solicitor and co-chair of the choir, said: “We are privileged to have such remarkable special guests, especially Friar Alessandro, also known as the ‘Voice of Assisi’, who is famous the world over and who uses his music to promote his Christian message.”

“Fr Lawton is an award-winning multi-platinum, Irish singer-songwriter and priest and there is also our own barrister Karl McGuckin, a famous baritone.”

Mr Rice added: “This is an opportunity for our local legal songbirds, known as the Pro Bono Choir to make a huge contribution to the local community by raising funds for two wonderful charities.”

The charities which will benefit from the evening, sponsored by Eventsec and others, are Aware, which works with sufferers from depression, and the Welcome Organisation who help with the homeless.

Tickets, which cost £20, can be bought in the Bar Library reception in Belfast, online at Eventbrite website, or at the door on the night.