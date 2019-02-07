The Impractical Jokers bring their new show to the Waterfront

The four lifelong friends and comedians whose hilariously outrageous hidden-camera dares and punishments have created truTV’s and Comedy Central’s longest-running and top-rated original comedies, Impractical Jokers, have announced a huge UK tour starring The Tenderloins, called The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour.

They will be bringing their show to the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on October 8 and tickets are on sale now.

In each episode of Impractical Jokers, Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, and they have to do it. If they refuse, they lose. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

Tickets are on sale from the Waterfront Box Office on 029 90 334455 and online at www.waterfront.co.uk.