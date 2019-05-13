The Jeremy Kyle Show suspended 'indefinitely' after guest dies

I.T.V. bosses have axed The Jeremy Kyle Show after a guest died.

I.T.V. confirmed in a statement it would not screen the episode in which the guest took part in filming.

“Everyone at I.T.V. and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends," said an I.T.V. spokesperson.

“I.T.V. will not screen the episode in which they featured.

“Given the seriousness of this event, I.T.V. has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”