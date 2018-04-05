The latest way to get beach body ready is to freeze down your fat

The clocks have gone forward, and spring has sprung, so now is the time to start thinking about getting beach body ready for the summer.

While everyone knows you need to eat less and move more, technological advancements mean that there are always new and ever more inventive ways to give you a boost when it comes to getting in shape.

Cinich Corsets help to instantly lose inches from your waist

One of the latest innovations comes from the Cinch Cosmetic Clinic in Holywood, where owners Nicola McIlhagger and Angela Hunter have introduced the latest, cutting-edge, non-invasive fat loss treatments; Cryolipolysis, Cavitation and Radiofrequency, which have already proved a hit with men and women from across Northern Ireland.

Nicola and Angela formed Cinch to provide waist training corsets for local women looking to instantly lose some inches from their waist. The concept was a huge success, and soon the entrepreneurs decided to expand the business and offer new, exciting treatments to help their clients with stubborn areas of fat.

“We opened the clinic in early July 2017 and since then, we have been delighted to welcome people from all ages, all walks of life, with one common denominator - they want to lose weight, tone up and feel better about themselves,” said Nicola.

“Our corset product has been fantastically successful over the past couple of years, helping women to lose stubborn belly fat, and feel and look better in and out of their clothes.

“The company sells the corsets both online and through dozens of shops across Ireland.

“The new clinic idea was born out of every single one of our clients asking what other areas of the body we could help them target to shift fat. We researched the very best treatments on the market, and in particular what the US market was doing. Cryolipolysis – or Fat Freezing and Cool Sculpting as it is more commonly known – is one of the fastest growing non-invasive aesthetic treatments in the world, popular with celebrities across the globe, and with good reason.

“This treatment is absolutely brilliant for anyone who has stubborn pockets of fat in any area of the body; from love handles, stomach, back fat, moobs, bum, arms to thighs. We can treat up to four body areas at any one time, with no downtime.

“Angela and I both tried the treatment as part of the research process and were blown away by the results. We researched the best machine on the market, found premises, and four months on we are doing really well.”

Summer is on the horizon and it’s time to start thinking of shedding some inches. I am all in favour of anything that makes the process a little easier so I was keen to try out ‘fat freezing’ at Cinch Cosmetic Clinic in Holywood.

I was uncertain about what to expect, or if it would really make any difference. But I was pleasantly surprised.

I opted to have my stomach area frozen, although other areas including legs, back and arms can be worked on as well.

The machine was attached and, while I admit it felt a little nippy to begin with, you quickly get used to it and are left with a slight sucking sensation.

You don’t feel cold during the treatment but afterwards, when I touched my stomach, it felt a bit like frozen chicken! But don’t let this put you off.

I stuck to the post treatment advice Cinch provided, including drinking plenty of water, and massaging the treated area morning and night.

I certainly noticed a difference in a very short space of time; although you are told it can take three months for the effects to be fully realised, I lost inches from my waist, my clothes felt much looser and I was shocked to lose half a stone in a week after the treatment.

I would really recommend trying out one of Cinch’s corsets in conjunction with the treatment. It is very firm but not uncomfortable and can be easily worn for hours. It made me feel a lot more confident and gave a better line to clothing. It also gives you an instant boost, especially if you have a big night out planned or a special dress that is a little too snug.

And finally, if you follow their advice, and drink your two litres of water a day, and massage the area you have had treated, you will notice a lasting difference.

To view all treatments and products, visit www.cinchclinic.co.uk.