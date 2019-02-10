The music of David Bowie lives on

Rebel Rebel The David Bowie Experience have announced a Belfast show at The Limelight 2 on Friday June 21, and tickets are on sale now.

Rebel Rebel are a six piece David Bowie tribute, faithfully recreating the most popular songs from Bowie’s extensive back catalogue. The band themselves are fans and have a deep respect for the man and his music. The set for this show is built on Bowie’s most loved and enduring songs, and the band have worked hard at re-creating the sound and look of a David Bowie concert.

Tickets are on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.limelightbelfast.com.