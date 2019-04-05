The music of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly is brought back to life in holographic concert

Roy Orbison is back to amaze audiences with his unique voice and live performance once again, when the holographic show comes to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on October 8.

After the success of last year’s pioneering holographic In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert tour, Base Hologram, the leading developer of concerts, theatricals and spectacles that combine holographic cinema and mixed reality with live entertainment, have now announced Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour, a ground-breaking new tour featuring the award-winning rock and roll legends.

Eric Schaeffer, who shepherded the In Dreams event, will return as the director of the shows. It is the first time a Buddy Holly hologram has been created.

“Both Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly set the stage for what was to come down the road in the music industry,” said Brian Becker, chairman and CEO of BASE Hologram. “These two men were forward-thinkers who understood what new forms of technology could do for their craft. They defined the genre of Rock and Roll from writing to recording to the standard band configuration and they influenced everyone from Elvis to The Beatles. Now to be able to recapture that magic on a grand scale and let their fans see them together will be something truly special.”

Accompanied by a live band and live back-up singers, this cutting edge holographic performance and remastered audio will transport audiences back in time for an evening of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s greatest hits.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 90 334455 or online at www.waterfront.co.uk