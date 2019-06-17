The P.S.N.I. want you to contact them if you saw this man after 10pm on Sunday

The P.S.N.I. want to speak to anyone who may have seen a Northern Ireland man whose family have reported him as missing,

Police in Belfast said they want to talk to anyone may have seen missing man Paul Meehan after 10pm on Sunday evening.

Paul Meehan. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"If anyone has seen Paul Meehan since 10pm last night could they give police in Woodbourne a call on 101 using ref 375 please?," said the P.S.N.I.

"His family have reported him missing.

"He was last seen in a grey under armour top and green khaki tracksuit bottoms," added police.