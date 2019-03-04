The Prodigy front-man Keith Flint dies suddenly - death not suspicious

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

"We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington was among those paying tribute to Flint.

Keith Flint of The Prodigy, on the Main Stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Lydiard Park in Swindon in 2009. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

She tweeted: "Keith Flint. Horribly sad news. Thank you for The Prodigy. You'll be f***** missed."

Radio broadcaster Jo Whiley tweeted: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint.

"Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint."

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.. great man."

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: "I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front.

"We have lost a Titan. #KeithFlint #Prodigy."

A post from electronic music duo Chase and Status said: "Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away.

"Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP."

The band said in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend.

"He will be forever missed.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Dizzee Rascal paid tribute to Flint on Instagram describing him as "one of the nicest people I've ever met".

He wrote: "Today was going so well kmt.

"I remember when this video came out and I thought f*** this guy is a lunatic!

"Then I opened up for the @theprodigyofficial in 2009 at Wembley and he was was one of the nicest people I've met and always was every time I met him, the whole band were.

"When it comes to stage few people can carry a show like him I'm proud to say I've seen it for myself. Iconic and a gentleman Rest in peace @keithflintofficial".