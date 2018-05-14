The Royal wedding in numbers

Here's a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in numbers:

0 - Maids of Honour - all the bridesmaids will be children

1 - Best man - Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge

1 - Hour - the length of the wedding ceremony

2 - Diamonds from Diana, Princess of Wales's collection used for Ms Markle's engagement ring, plus one from Botswana

3 - Diana's siblings at the service

6 - Harry's position in line to the throne

6 - Windsor Grey horses taking part in the carriage ride

7 - Charities Harry and Ms Markle picked to receive public donations instead of wedding gifts

16 - The wedding will be the 16th royal wedding or blessing to take place in St George's Chapel since 1863

33 - Harry's age

36 - Ms Markle's age

200 - Guests invited to the Frogmore House evening reception

600 - Congregation in St George's Chapel

2,640 - People specially invited into the grounds of the castle including: 100 school children; 200 people from charities linked to Harry and Meghan; 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate; 610 Windsor Castle community members; and 1,200 members of the public nominated by Lord Lieutenants.

5,000 - UK and international media accredited in Windsor

100,000 - Estimated number of visitors in Windsor on the day

£6.3 million - Cost of policing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.