Watch Live: The Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Christopher Stalford is underway

Christopher Stalford MLA

Watch the service via video stream from the church.

Mourners from across the political spectrum gathered in Belfast on Saturday for the funeral service of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, alongside party MPs and MLAs, were among the congregation at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church in south Belfast.

The 39-year-old father of four died suddenly last weekend.

Leaders from across unionism in Northern Ireland, including Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, attended the funeral service.

Representatives from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party were also in attendance.

The death of Mr Stalford caused shockwaves across politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson among those who paid tribute to the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Stormont Assembly.

A crowd gathered outside the south Belfast church on Saturday to pay their respects to the DUP representative.

Sir Jeffrey said earlier that his party was devastated by the loss of “our dear friend and much loved colleague”.

Describing him as a loving husband, father and son, Sir Jeffrey said first and foremost their thoughts and prayers are with Mr Stalford’s wife Laura, their four children and wider family.