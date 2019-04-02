‘The Trial of James Craig’ to be performed at Brownlow House

A fascinating drama is set to be performed at Brownlow House, Lurgan this week - ‘The Trial of James Craig Before The Court of History’.

After the superb performance by the Newpoint Players last week in ‘The Trial of PH Pearse Before the Court of History’, Craig’s trial aims to open the audience’s eyes to the first Prime Minister of NI.

A controversial character, who was made Viscount Craigavon, his defence will be conducted during the play by Edward Carson with the prosecution led by John Mitchel.

A rehearsed reading of a new court room drama, where the jury audience deliberates, will call witnesses - James Craig, Thomas D’Arcy McGee and Elizabeth Crozier.

With the Newpoint Players and the D’Arcy McGee Summer School, the play will be performed on Thursday April 4 at 7.30p. Adm £10. Proceeds in aid of Friends of Shankill Graveyard.