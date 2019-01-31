Theft of cash from 102-year-old woman ‘despicable’ says Beggs

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has described the theft of money from a 102-year-old woman in a house at Magheramorne, outside Larne, as “despicable”.

The pensioner had £1,000 pension money stolen by a man in his forties who called at the rear door or her home on Wednesday, at 5.00 pm.

The elderly woman was on her own at the time and opened the door allowing the man, who is aged in his forties, to enter.

He was wearing a dark-coloured fleece and blue yacht cap.

Police say that he asked her for her pension before leaving the property by the front door.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “It’s despicable that anyone would threaten and steal from a 102-year-old woman.

“Did you see any suspicious activity yesterday evening linked to this robbery in Newpark, Magheramorne? If so, contact the PSNI on 101 to hold the thief to account and prevent someone else being targeted.”