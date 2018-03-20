Theft of disability vehicle from disabled owner - 'despicable'

Police are appealing for assistance after a disability vehicle was stolen in the south Belfast area yesterday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “We believe that a property in the Windsor Avenue area was entered sometime between 1.30pm and 4pm and the keys to the vehicle taken.

“The specially-adapted grey Honda Jazz was then stolen and later sighted being driven erratically in the Divis area of west Belfast. It was then found burned out in the same area."

Det Serg Wilson added the vehicle had been "a lifeline for its owner who has a severe disability".

"He is an older man who relied on this car to get out and about, visit friends and relatives and do his shopping," he added.

"To take his independence away from him in this way is a despicable act and one which has greatly upset and distressed him.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information regarding the theft of this car or who saw it anytime yesterday afternoon between 1.30pm – 5pm to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 800 of 19/3/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”