There will be more good weather at the start of this week

The spell of stunning weather in Northern Ireland is set to continue tomorrow and Tuesday.

After another day of heat and sunshine today, which saw thousands of people flocking to the beaches, there is set to be more warm and sunny conditions at the start of the week.

Noah Harte, 8, and his brother Caleb from Belfast have some fun in the water at Helen's Bay beach. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The temperature climbed to 23.3 degrees Celsius (74 Fahrenheit) in Castlederg on Sunday, as Friday and Saturday’s hot weather continued.

It had reached an almost sweltering 24.6C (76F) in Derrylin in Fermanagh on June 1 and then 23.5C (74F) in Thomastown in Fermanagh the following day, June 2.

In each of the 11 days since May 24, the temperature in Northern Ireland has been above 21.8C (71 F), which was the maximum in Glenanne, Co Armagh, on the coolest of those days, May 31.

The ‘hottest’ day of the year was broken on three consecutive days on May 27, when it reached 23.5C in Castlederg, the hottest day of the year until that date, after which on May 28 it rose even higher, to 25.1 C, again in Castlederg, and then on May 29 it rose even further, to 25.3C (78F) — which is still the hottest day so far of 2018.

Emily Ava Alexander pictured enjoying the sunny Sunday at Kilclief beach in Co Down.' Picture by Arthur Allison

The whole of the UK has been enjoying the same hot and sunny spell, albeit with some torrential downpours and flooding in places.

The hot weather in the western UK, in Northern Ireland and Scotland, has not been that far below the hottest places in England — London reached 27.6C (82F) on May 27, while Scotland touched 27.5C on May 29.

In Northern Ireland tomorrow (Monday) is set to be dry and sunny again, with temperatures rising to around 22C. Western counties might experience some thunder.

Tuesday will be similar, warm and sunny but with some sharp showers. The best weather will be in the east of the Province, rising to 22C.

Wednesday is also looking dry, with perhaps some showers and weather from the Atlantic on Friday.

A sustained spell of high pressure is behind the outstanding UK-wide weather.