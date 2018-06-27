Theresa May confirms Northern Ireland visit in coming weeks

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will be visiting Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

During Prime Minister’s questions today she was asked by Conservative MP Laurence Robertson, a former chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, whether “given the unresolved issues that remain in Northern ireland, does the Prime Minister have any plans to visit the Province in the near future?”

She replied: “Obviously, there are a number of issues that we’re considering in relation to Northern Ireland at the moment, both in the Brexit context but also in the issue of the devolved administration, and our hope that that and the Assembly will get back up and running, and I can say to my honorable friend that I hope to be visiting Northern Ireland in the next few weeks.”

DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds welcomed confirmation of the visit.

He said: “The DUP invited the Prime Minister to visit Northern Ireland once again and I welcome the confirmation today that she will be taking up that invitation in the next few weeks.

“It will be an opportunity to reinforce the message that Northern Ireland’s place as part of the United Kingdom remains a core value of the PM. That is more important than ever given the decision by republicans to try to use Brexit to break up the UK.

“The Prime Minister has been fully engaged on the issues impacting Northern Ireland, both in terms of our exit from the European Union and the block placed on a restoration of devolution by one party namely Sinn Fein.

“Northern Ireland cannot continue in a vacuum. The Prime Minister’s visit will be a chance to reinforce the message that decisions must be taken in relation to our hospitals, schools and infrastructure. The imposition of red-lines on the return of devolution is impacting upon everyone who lives here.”