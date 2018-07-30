These are all the NI restaurants inspected in 2018 with one-star food hygiene ratings

These restaurants in Northern Ireland have all been given one-star ratings in 2018 by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Food hygiene ratings

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”.

The good news is that 3,235 businesses in Northern Ireland are rated as three star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

· How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

· The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

· How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in Northern Ireland, England and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 30, 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

Scroll down to read the full list of one star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of NI's 14 one star ratings (urgent improvement necessary):

7 & One Chinese Restaurant - 3 Charles Street, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, BT53 6DX - rated 1 on 5 March 2018

A Bite Above - 21a Main Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 6AN - rated 1 on 12 February 2018

Apache Pizza, 53-57 Bachelors Walk, Lisnagarvey, Lisburn, Antrim, BT28 1XN - rated 1 on 15 January 2018

Danano, 4 Lower Clarendon Street, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Co. Londonderry BT48 7AH - rated 1 on 13 June 2018

Gaze, 71-73 Newry Street, Banbridge, Co. Down, BT32 3ED - rated 1 on 27 April 2018

Gracehill House, 141 Ballinlea Road, Armoy, Co. Antrim, BT53 8TU - rated 1 on 19 April 2018

McCann's - Killinchy, 3 Comber Road, Balloo, Killinchy, Co. Down, BT23 6PA - rated 1 on 08 January 2018

Royal Thai, 377 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, BT36 5EB - rated 1 on 29 March 2018

Teddy's, 1 Castle Street, Corporation, Bangor, Co. Down, BT20 4SU - rated 1 on 23 April 2018

Thai Licious, 17 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JG - rated 1, on 23 February 2018

The Carrie, 20b Old Green Road, Connor, Kells, Co. Antrim, BT42 3LP - rated 1 on 28 March 2018

The Fullerton Arms, 22-24 Main Street, Ballintoy, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, BT54 6LX - rated 1 on 30 May 2018

Whites Tavern, 2-4 Winecellar Entry, Belfast, BT1 1QN - rated 1 on 19 February 2018 (*According to the FSA, this establishment has been recently inspected and a new rating will be published soon)

Yangtze Express, Foyle Street, Londonderry, Co. Londonderry, BT48 6XY - rated 1 on 04 May 2018