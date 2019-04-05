Planes

These are the 9 bizarre items you can take on a plane from Belfast Airport

Frequent flyers will know that there are certain things you can’t take on a plane, from liquids over 100ml to corrosive or hazardous substances.

But did you know these 9 bizarre items are actually allowed in the cabin? Items listed on the UK Civil Aviation (CAA) and gov.uk. The CAA note that Passengers must contact their airline in advance for clarification of the regulations, or when planning to travel with dangerous goods that require the airline’s approval when indicated. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

No more than 2.5 kg per person. Used to pack perishables that are not dangerous goods. The package must permit the release of carbon dioxide gas. Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Airline approval required: Yes.

1. Dry ice

No more than 2.5 kg per person. Used to pack perishables that are not dangerous goods. The package must permit the release of carbon dioxide gas. Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Airline approval required: Yes.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

2. Sports parachute

Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
New camping stoves with no fuel attached. Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes. You need to bear in mind that if the stove is used during your travels, you may not carry it on any subsequent flight.

3. Camping stoves

New camping stoves with no fuel attached. Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes. You need to bear in mind that if the stove is used during your travels, you may not carry it on any subsequent flight.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

4. Snooker, pool or billiard cue

Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3