These are the 9 bizarre items you can take on a plane from Belfast Airport

Frequent flyers will know that there are certain things you can’t take on a plane, from liquids over 100ml to corrosive or hazardous substances.

But did you know these 9 bizarre items are actually allowed in the cabin? Items listed on the UK Civil Aviation (CAA) and gov.uk. The CAA note that Passengers must contact their airline in advance for clarification of the regulations, or when planning to travel with dangerous goods that require the airline’s approval when indicated. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Dry ice No more than 2.5 kg per person. Used to pack perishables that are not dangerous goods. The package must permit the release of carbon dioxide gas. Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Airline approval required: Yes.

2. Sports parachute Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

3. Camping stoves New camping stoves with no fuel attached. Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes. You need to bear in mind that if the stove is used during your travels, you may not carry it on any subsequent flight.

4. Snooker, pool or billiard cue Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes.

