These were the scenes after a fire took hold on the Stena Line’s Superfast VII ferry at Belfast Harbour

Emergency Services were scrambled to a fire onboard a Stena Line ferry in Belfast on Wednesday morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Stena Line have confirmed that a fire broke out on board its Stena Superfast VII vessel this morning, while it was docked at the Belfast Terminal.

The ship had been due to sail at 11.30am but this has now been cancelled as a result of the fire.

Emergency services at the scene of an ongoing incident at Belfast Harbour after a fire broke out on a ferry.

Emergency services at the scene of an ongoing incident at Belfast Harbour after a fire broke out on a ferry.

Fire and ambulance crews have been called to the scene in the Dargan Road area following the blaze on Stena Line’s Superfast VII vessel which was reported on Wednesday morning.

Fire and ambulance crews have been called to the scene in the Dargan Road area following the blaze on Stena Line's Superfast VII vessel which was reported on Wednesday morning.

The vessel was docked at the Belfast Terminal at the time in preparation of its 11.30am sailing.

The vessel was docked at the Belfast Terminal at the time in preparation of its 11.30am sailing.

The vessel was docked at the Belfast Terminal at the time in preparation of its 11.30am sailing.

The vessel was docked at the Belfast Terminal at the time in preparation of its 11.30am sailing.

