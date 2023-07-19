These were the scenes after a fire took hold on the Stena Line’s Superfast VII ferry at Belfast Harbour
Emergency Services were scrambled to a fire onboard a Stena Line ferry in Belfast on Wednesday morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST
Stena Line have confirmed that a fire broke out on board its Stena Superfast VII vessel this morning, while it was docked at the Belfast Terminal.
The ship had been due to sail at 11.30am but this has now been cancelled as a result of the fire.
