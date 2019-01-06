Thief threatens to douse shop worker in acid

A thief yesterday threatened to throw acid over a shop worker if they refused to open the till during an attempted armed robbery.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident at commercial premises on Oldpark Road in north Belfast yesterday evening, Saturday 05 January.

PSNI

It was reported that at around 7.15pm a male entered a shop and demanded that a member of staff open the till. The male produced a bottle containing a clear liquid and threatened that he would throw acid over the member of staff if she refused to do so.

A PSNI spokesman added that the member of staff raised the alarm and the assailant made off empty handed towards Oldpark Avenue.

He is described as being around 30 years old, approximately 5 ft 10 ins tall, of medium build, with dirty fair hair and a Southern Irish accent.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey track bottoms, black trainers with white soles and had a scarf partially covering his face.

Detective Sergeant Dane is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to contact Detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 978 05/01/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.