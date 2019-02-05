Third person dies after Tyrone crash

A third person has died following a three-car smash in Co Tyrone at the weekend.

Shortly before 2pm on Sunday two men were killed and three others injured in the collision on the Dungannon Road near Moy.

Police have confirmed that one of those hurt in the crash has died has passed away as a result of her injuries.

The woman had been taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately passed away earlier today. A man and another woman injured in the collision remain in hospital at this time.

The PSNI said no further details will be released at this time in relation to ages or identities of the deceased.

It is understood the two men who died were foreign nationals who had been living in the Dungannon area.

Inspector Andrew Archibald has continued to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Dungannon Road in Moy on Sunday afternoon and who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 699 03/02/19.