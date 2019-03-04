Thirty firefighters called to deal with fire at popular bar

Around 30 firefighters were called to deal a large fire in Armagh.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said the blaze broke out at the Northern Bar in Railway Street.

The scene of the fire

“There are 4 Fire Appliances, an Aerial Appliance and a Command Support Unit in attendance,” said their statement.

“The call was received at 7.55am this morning (4 March 2019) and Firefighters encountered a well-developed fire on arrival.

“The incident is ongoing”.

Earlier it was revealed that two roads in the vicinity had to be closed.

Fire engine

According to TrafficwatchNI “Railway St & Lonsdale Rd #Armagh are closed”.

“Diversions are in place - motorists are asked to seek alternative routes,” adds the post.