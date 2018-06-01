A parish priest has described the death of Castlewellan man Gary Lennon, who was killed in a car crash last night, as “a terrible and appalling tragedy for his family.”

Mr Lennon (45), who was from the village of Aughlisnafin just outside Castlewellan, died as a result of a single-vehicle collision on the Dublin Road, which was reported to police at around 10pm.

Parish priest of the Parish of Kilmegan, Fr Denis McKinlay, who was called to the scene of the accident on Thursday night, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to Mr Lennon’s grieving family.

“It was a horrific accident,” he said. “We don’t know yet what happened, but it is a terrible tragedy.

“He was only a young man - just in his mid-40s - and this is a terrible and appalling tragedy for his family.”

Also offering his condolences to Mr Lennon’s family, South Down Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said: “Knowing the wider Lennon family I’m sure all their hearts are breaking today with this very sad news.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of everyone in South Down are with all the family and friends at this tough time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Dublin Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed the crash involving Mr Lennon’s blue-coloured BMW 3 Series car, or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, to contact local officers or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1451 of 31/05/18.

The Dublin Road was closed for a time while emergency services personnel attended the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.