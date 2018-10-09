This is how to apply for a job in Mc Donald's newest restaurant

More than 100 jobs will be up for grabs with the opening of a new dual lane drive thru restaurant at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

The jobs are being created at McDonald’s as they open their 30th premises in Northern Ireland.

To be part of the team apply at www.people.mcdonalds.co.uk

The restaurant, operated by new franchisee Paddy Cusack, is set to open on 21 November and will operate 24/7.

Features will include; a new dual lane drive thru; table service; an outdoor kids play area and indoor kids digital play table and a host of digital innovations such as touch screen ordering, which will deliver a more controlled, customised and quicker service for customers.

The 110 seater restaurant is conveniently located at Junction 1 off the M22 / M2.

Speaking about the investment, franchisee Paddy Cusack said, “I am really excited to be joining the McDonald’s team here in Northern Ireland.

"As a businessman I’m keen to ensure steady investment in the local economy and I am pleased to be able to provide over 100 new full and part time positions.

"We offer excellent opportunities for career development and will be developing our own managers from within the business through continuous structured training and education.

"In addition, we are seeking to employ customer care staff and customer experience leaders who enjoy working with people and creating the ultimate experience for our customers.

“The restaurant will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide our customers with a family friendly environment and the perfect place to enjoy a quality meal and friendly service.

"The Junction in Antrim is an exciting customer offering and we are delighted to be part of this, immersing ourselves in the local community just in time for Christmas."

