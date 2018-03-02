This is how to find out if your NI postcode is entitled to a Cold Weather Payment

The latest spell of cold weather has triggered a further round of Cold Weather Payments for parts of Northern Ireland.

The cold weather is expected to continue over the weekend.

A further £1million will be paid automatically to approximately 43,000 people who qualify for the payment and are living in the postcode areas covered by the Met Office’s Katesbridge and Glenanne weather stations.

The postcode areas affected are BT24-26, BT30-35 and BT60-71.

Only those qualifying customers living in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment.

The Department for Communities will make the payments automatically and there is no need to make a claim. Customers can expect to receive their payment on Wednesday March 7, 2018.

The Cold Weather Payment is available when the average temperature is recorded, or is forecast to be zero degrees centigrade or below, for a period of seven consecutive days.