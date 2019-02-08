This N.I. man is missing - police task Community Rescue Team in urgent search

Police have issued a ‘high risk missing person’ appear after Lurgan man Jim, who suffers from dementia, has gone missing.

PSNI Craigavon said Jim, was last seen in the Antrim Road area of Lurgan.

Jim has gone missing from the Antrim Road area of Lurgan

He was wearing a navy cardigan, navy trousers, checked shirt and slippers.

He is ‘very frail’ and is around 5”6 tall.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Any sightings call us immediately. Locals, check property and any elderly neighbours property for them please.

“In this weather we need to find him urgently.”

The PSNI said the Community Rescue Team has been tasked.