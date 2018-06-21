This NI hotel is the first to be endorsed as autism friendly

A County Londonderry hotel has become the first in Northern Ireland be endorsed as an autism friendly hotel.

The Roe Park Resort in Limavady has received the recognition from Assistance Dogs NI, who provide Assistance Dogs for children with autism and wheelchair users.

The Kirby family: mum Fiona, dad Kevin, and kids Joe, Tony and baby Eoghan, who stayed in the new autism-friendly room at the Roe Park Resort.

The achievement follows the resort’s recent opening of an autism-friendly room for guests with additional needs to stay in.

Furthermore, staff in the resort have undergone training to help interact with guests with autism and other additional needs as part of an on-going partnership with Assistance Dogs NI.

Sinead McNicholl, Sales & Marketing Manager Manager at the Roe Park Resort, said: “Through our work with Assistance Dogs NI we became aware of the needs of those with autism, and in 2018 we set ourselves the mission of becoming Northern Ireland’s first autism-friendly hotel.”

She said that following a consultation with Assistance Dogs NI, a hotel room was designed to include special lighting, a sensory area plus dine-in room facilities among other changes.

“We’re delighted to have received the accreditation and look forward to welcoming more families and individuals with autism to the resort,” Sinead said.

She added: “This room also caters for Assistance Dogs.”