Thousand of bikers protest against soldier’s Bloody Sunday prosecutuion

1. Bloody Sunday bike protest

Motorcyclists take part in the Rolling Thunder ride protest in Belfast, riding toward the Stormont buildings, to support of Soldier F who is facing prosecution over Bloody Sunday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 12, 2019. Soldier F is to be charged with murdering two people after troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry in 1972. A similar protest of an estimated 20,000 riders is taking place in London. See PA story ULSTER Sunday. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

PA

PA