Thousand of bikers protest against soldier’s Bloody Sunday prosecutuion
Thousands of bikers have taken to the streets of central London to protest against the prosecution of a soldier who fought in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.
Organisers claim as many as 11,000 bikers met on Park Lane on Friday afternoon, before riding through London to Parliament Square and on to Trafalgar Square
1. Bloody Sunday bike protest
Motorcyclists take part in the Rolling Thunder ride protest in Belfast, riding toward the Stormont buildings, to support of Soldier F who is facing prosecution over Bloody Sunday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 12, 2019. Soldier F is to be charged with murdering two people after troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry in 1972. A similar protest of an estimated 20,000 riders is taking place in London. See PA story ULSTER Sunday. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
