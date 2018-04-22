Thousands raised to help family of tragic Lisa Gow

More than £3000 has been raised online to help the family of tragic Lisa Gow

The mother-of-two died after being struck by a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning on Belfast’s Ballysillan Road.

Flowers left at the scene

DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst, on his Facebook page, issued a statement on behalf of the Gow family.

"Statement on behalf of the Gow Family

"We are deeply saddened and hurt after the tragic loss of our beloved daughter and sister, Lisa Gow. Lisa was a loving, caring and devoted Mother to her two children, Olivia aged 8, and Riley aged 5, along with her partner, John. She was a daughter and a sister who was full of joy, full of energy, and full of love for her family and friends.

"Her life was cut tragically short by a criminal whose recklessness have cost our family a daughter, a sister, an auntie, and most of all, a Mummy.

"We are overwhelmed by the response and the caring nature of the community, who in spite of this terrible tragedy, rallied around us, sending messages of support and tributes from right across the community: from Ballysillan to Ardoyne to Highfield and West Belfast. We are also deeply humbled by the financial donations from members of the public in order to help us and the floral tributes at the site of the tragedy on the Ballysillan Road.

"With days of mourning ahead, we would ask that our family be given the privacy and the space to grieve and remember Lisa’s life in peace. Lisa’s funeral will be held in St. Andrew’s Church in Glencairn at 1.30pm with a service being held at Roselawn Crematorium at 3.30pm this coming Tuesday.”

One of those involved in fundraising for Lisa Gow - Tucker McCormick - said: "Everyone has been very generous and it all matters. Lisa's family appreciate it all at this hard time. They all did the right thing."

Also on Facebook, Kellyanne Gow called for anyone attending Lisa's funeral to wear bright colours.

She said: "I’m sure everyone is aware that we say goodbye to Lisa on Tuesday,,,, lisa in life loved colours to go with her colourful personality,, we would like everyone who will b joining us on Tuesday to say goodbye to add a touch of colour to what they will b wearing. Please share!!