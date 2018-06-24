Thousands turn out to cheer on Armed Forces

Coleraine welcomed thousands of visitors on Saturday as the town hosted its first regional Armed Forces Day celebration.
The event attracted a number of high profile guests including the Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP, the UK Government Minister for Defence, People and Veterans along with the world-renowned band of the Royal Marines.
Mr Ellwood’s tour of the event included a visit to the Royal Navy’s P2000 vessel docked on the River Bann and the 62-tonne tank – Challenger 2 – which was parked up for the day in Christie Park, the focus of the day’s family friendly activities.
The day had begun with a military parade featuring up to 1,200 personnel featuring service members, veterans, cadets, military bands and the Royal British Legion alongside military bands.
The spectacle received a rousing reception from the large crowds lining the route from Coleraine Leisure Centre to the Diamond before a time of reflection during a Drumhead Service at the town’s war memorial.