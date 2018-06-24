Thousands turn out to cheer on Armed Forces

Coleraine welcomed thousands of visitors on Saturday as the town hosted its first regional Armed Forces Day celebration.

The event attracted a number of high profile guests including the Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP, the UK Government Minister for Defence, People and Veterans along with the world-renowned band of the Royal Marines.

REPRO FREE.. Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood MP in taken onboard HMS Tracker in Coleraine, County Londonderry for Northern Ireland Armed forces day, over 1200 Military and bands marched in the town. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mr Ellwood’s tour of the event included a visit to the Royal Navy’s P2000 vessel docked on the River Bann and the 62-tonne tank – Challenger 2 – which was parked up for the day in Christie Park, the focus of the day’s family friendly activities.

The day had begun with a military parade featuring up to 1,200 personnel featuring service members, veterans, cadets, military bands and the Royal British Legion alongside military bands.

The spectacle received a rousing reception from the large crowds lining the route from Coleraine Leisure Centre to the Diamond before a time of reflection during a Drumhead Service at the town’s war memorial.

REPRO FREE.. Thousands of people on the streets of Coleraine, County Londonderry for Northern Ireland Armed forces day, over 1200 Military and bands marched in the town. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia