Three arrested after police recover Class B drugs

Police recovered a quantity of Class B drugs and made three arrests during searches in Bessbrook and Newry on Saturday 16 February.

Chief Inspector Joe McMinn said: "Our proactive intelligence-led search involved officers from Ardmore District Support Team and Local Policing Team.

Cannabis

"Acting on information received, we conducted a search of an address in Priory Crescent in Newry where a number of cannabis plants were seized.

"Drugs-related paraphernalia was also recovered.

"A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, including possession of a class B drug, cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply."

The spokesman added that during a subsequent search of an address at Father Cullen Park in Bessbrook, suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £1,000 was recovered, along with cash and other items.

The spokesman added that a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug; cultivating cannabis and possession criminal property.

During a third search, in the Park View area of Newry, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession of a class B drug and cultivating cannabis.

All three suspects have since been released on bail pending further enquiries."

Chief Inspector McMinn added: "These arrests and seizures are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland. We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals, and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs.

"We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 759 of 16/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."