Three arrested following cash, counterfeits and guns seizures, released

Three people arrested following cash, counterfeit goods and firearms seizures in raids by police investigating violent republican activity in Strabane have been released unconditionally.

Police confirmed that two women aged 43 and 50, and a 47 year old man, arrested under the Terrorism Act in Strabane yesterday by detectives in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity have been released unconditionally.



The 50 year woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm during yesterday’s operation, and for this offence she has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.