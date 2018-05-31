Three children and two adults flee ‘intense’ house fire

Three children and two adults were rushed to hospital after an ‘intense’ fire engulfed their Co Armagh home.

Five fire appliances were tasked to Aughan Park in Poyntzpass to tackle the blaze at 4.37am this morning.

It is understood the five people were outside the property when firefighters arrived.

The intense blaze gutted the semi-detached house and caused heavy smoke damage next door.

According to the NI Fire and Rescue Service two fire appliances from Newry, two from Banbridge and one Command Support Unit and an appliance from Lisburn attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to attend a house fire in a semi-detached property.

“Two adults and three children were out of the property on arrival of firefighters and were taken to Daisy Hill Hospital by Ambulance.

“Firefighters dealt with an intense fire which gutted the house and caused heavy smoke log to the adjoining house.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation with early indications suggesting it was accidental.

“The incident was dealt with at 6.24am.”