Three children taken to hospital after suspected arson attack
Police believe a fire in Craigavon which led to three children being taken to hospital was started deliberately.
Detectives investigating the blaze on Monday are appealing for information.
Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “The four occupants, including three children under the age of 10 years old, were taken to hospital and treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
“We are treating this as arson at this time, and we are asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to call us.”
Upper Bann SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “We are lucky not to be dealing with a tragedy today
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 11.40pm to come forward to police with any information they may have which could help with the investigation.
“I also want to thank firefighters who attended the scene late at night and brought the fire under control.”
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.
Ben Lowry
Acting Editor