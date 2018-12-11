Three-day Belfast security alert uncovers ‘anti-police’ weapon

A weapon which the PSNI believe was intended to kill its officers has been uncovered after a mammoth security alert in south-west Belfast.

It first began on Saturday, when police recievied a report of a possible device somewhere around the Upper Dunmurry Lane area of the city.

The alert was then called off on Sunday, with nothing found.

But it was then re-declared on Monday with the security forces once more dispatched to the scene.

A primary school and chapel were among the properties affected as police evacuated and sealed off the area.

Now this evening the alert has ended.

The PSNI said: “After an extensive search, ATO have now finished examining a suspicious object discovered in the area and have declared it to be an improvised weapon. This has now been made safe and has been taken away for further forensic examination.”

Police refused to say what kind of weapon it was, or where it was found.

It issued a comment in the name of Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan, saying: “While we believe this weapon was designed to kill or seriously injure police officers serving the local community in west Belfast, it was left in a position where there is every possibility that it could have killed or maimed members of the public.

“Those responsible have shown callous disregard for the local community and the police officers serving that community.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of what has been a protracted security operation.

“I understand it has caused significant disruption to people in the area, but our main concern throughout the operation was the safety of the community.

“Responsibility for this incident lies squarely on the reckless individuals who placed this device in a built up residential area. The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we as a police service will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Call detectives on 101 quoting reference 363 10/12/18, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.