Three dead in Newry incident

Three people have died in an incident in Newry, according to reports.

PSNI have confirmed they are attending an incident at Glin Ree Court, Newry.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty told the Belfast Telegraph that "the community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon".

“It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.

“Over the coming hours and days more will become known but for now this community is stunned and my thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives and with this community.”