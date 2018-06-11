Three hospitalised after collision

Three people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Glengormley.

It is understood the incident was reported to the emergency services shortly before 9pm on June 10.

An ambulance

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Antrim Road, Glengormley.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release a 37-year-old man from one vehicle.

“A 36-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman – classed as ‘walking wounded’- were out of the car on arrival of FRS.

“All three casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Glengormley and Central stations attended the incident.”