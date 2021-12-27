Three men in their 20s killed in Co Tyrone road collision

PSNI

Police said the tragedy occurred on the A5 at Garvaghy.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that three men have died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy this morning (Monday 27th December).

“At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident. Three males, all aged in their 20s sadly died at the scene.

“A fourth male, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.