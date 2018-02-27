Three people dead in NI house fire

At least three people have died in a house fire in County Fermanagh.

Police were called to an address in the Molly Road area of Derrylin at around 7.20am this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Co. Fermanagh

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Sadly we can confirm that three people have lost their lives in this fire.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and are carrying out an extensive examination of the property to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if any other persons have been involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything that could assist the officers investigating this incident to please get in touch by calling 101.”

Police said the investigation is at an early stage and we are not in a position to elaborate further at this time.

Earlier, a statement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service revealed that three appliances attended a ‘well-developed’ blaze at a detached bungalow in the Derrylin area. “The fire is now extinguished and NIFRS remains at the scene,” a spokesperson said. There are no further details at this stage.

Arlene Foster, Democratic Unionist leader and MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone, said: “Horrific news coming from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and local community.”

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein MP for the area, also offered her condolences.

“Devastating news for the family concerned and the Derrylin community. This is absolutely tragic, God help them all,” she said.