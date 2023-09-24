Three people killed on Irish roads including nine-year-old boy after hit-and-run incident in Bundoran

Three people killed on Irish roads.

In Co Donegal, a nine-year-old boy died following a hit-and-run incident at about 9.20pm on Saturday.

Gardai said the boy was "struck by a vehicle" on Atlantic Way in Bundoran and the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

In Co Kerry, another pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision involving a taxi.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 2am to the incident on the R553 at Ballydonohoe, Lisselton, near Ballybunion.

"The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later," Gardai said.

"His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry. The driver, a male in his 40s, did not require immediate medical treatment."

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died following a road collision involving a pedestrian in Dublin at about 2.45am on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at a roundabout on Whitestown Way in Tallaght.

The pedestrian, also a male in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where his injures are not believed to be life-threatening.