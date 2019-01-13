Three rescue operations ongoing in Mourne Mountains

Police are urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution due to strong winds after reports of three separate incidents in the Mourne Mountains area today.

PSNI officers, along with other emergency services, are currently involved in rescues following reports of fallen walkers.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “As we continue to deal with these incidents, I would appeal to anyone thinking of venturing out for a walk on the mountains this afternoon, or indeed at any time, to think carefully before they head out.

“While weather conditions may seem okay when you start out on your journey, they can change very quickly as you venture upwards on the mountains.

“I would also appeal to anyone considering a walk on the mountains to ensure they tell their loved ones where they are going, what route they intend to take and how long they expect to be away, and to always carry identification with them and a phone that is fully charged.”