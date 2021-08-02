Lough Neagh Rescue were paged and tasked by the Coastguard at 11,22am yesterday morning to an area known as Tolans Flats on Lough Neagh.

The Lough is currently very low due to the lack of rainfall this summer and shallower than normal in some parts.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: "We were tasked by the Coastguard to a 22ft sailing boat that had run aground near Tolans Flat with three persons on board and was almost on its side.

"Lifeboats quickly made their way to the scene and located the vessel.

"Crew members entered the water and brought the three casualties onboard to the safety of our lifeboats.

"Crew then managed to get a tow line attached so they could move the stricken vessel into deeper water.

"The casualty vessel was then towed to Kinnego Marina and tied up at its own mooring.

"Lifeboats returned to base to be refuelled, washed and made ready for next tasking."

