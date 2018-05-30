Three rushed to hospital after ‘serious’ road crash

Three people have been taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ road crash involving a lorry carrying animal blood and a red car.

It is not clear how badly hurt the lorry driver and the two people in the red car are at this stage.

Car badly damaged on the Armagh Road Portadown this morning

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised the Portadown Road, Armagh remains closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision earlier.

“Drivers are advised the road will be closed for a number of hours while debris is cleared. Diversions are in place.”

The incident happened at around 7.30am this morning near Richhill.

The lorry toppled down an embankment on its side and crashed into the wall of Richhill Tyre Centre.

Large lorry carrying animal blood toppled down an embankment into Richhill Tyre Centre

Owner Michael Somerville said the crash also knocked down an electricity pylon.

“I believe the lorry was carrying animal blood which seems have remained intact but it is regarded as a hazardous material.

“I might have to close for a few days but that doesn’t matter. Just as long as everyone is OK,” he said.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:13 this morning, following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Portadown Road, Armagh.

Air ambulance arrives to tend to the injured

“Three Emergency Ambulance crews were dispatched to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene, three patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by land ambulance.”