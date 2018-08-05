Three taken ill at dance music event

Police are investigating after three people were taken ill at a dance music event near Glasgow.

A 19-year-old woman was in a critical condition in hospital following Coloursfest at Braehead Arena on Saturday night but has since stabilised.

A second woman aged 31 and a 21-year-old man are said to be stable after also taking unwell at the event.

The three incidents are not thought to be directly connected.

Police confirmed they are looking at whether drugs were involved as one line of inquiry.

Coloursfest, now in its 17th year, specialises in “big room, trance and hard dance” and Saturday’s line-up included Showtek, Ben Nicky and John O’Callaghan.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Three people were admitted to hospital after taking unwell during the Coloursfest dance event at Braehead on Saturday August 4.

“An investigation into why they became unwell is ongoing.”

The 31-year-old woman is being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. The two others are receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.